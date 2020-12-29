In a shocking twist, superstar Rajinikanth, who was all set to launch his political party, has now stepped back citing health issues. The 70-year-old actor took to Twitter to reveal that since he was excited to join politics and serve the people, it was a difficult decision to make. He apologized to his fans and followers for it. Here are more details.

Posting a three-page statement on Twitter, Rajinikanth wrote, "With extreme sadness, I say that I cannot enter politics. I alone know the pain I went through while announcing this decision (sic)." "Without entering electoral politics, I will serve the people. This decision of mine will disappoint my fans and people but please forgive me (sic)," the superstar added.

Last week, Rajinikanth was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad due to severe fluctuations in his blood pressure levels. He had earlier tested negative for the novel coronavirus. Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad released a statement informing that the superstar had been admitted there and was under constant observation of the doctors. He was discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

"Rajinikanth is stable now and there is nothing alarming in the medical reports that have come in. Doctors will evaluate him during Sunday afternoon before taking a decision regarding his discharge from the hospital (sic)," Apollo Hospitals had said in their statement.

