One of the most famous icons of the Indian film industry, Rajinikanth, was on Friday admitted to a hospital of the Apollo Group in Hyderabad after his blood pressure showed severe fluctuations. He was tested for coronavirus on December 22 and was found to be safe from the fatal infection. The hospital said he is being monitored closely. Here are more details.

What happened He was shooting in Hyderabad, people on sets tested positive

The 70-year-old was shooting for a movie in the Telangana capital for the last ten days, a statement from Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, revealed. A few people on the sets had tested positive for COVID-19 after which his samples were taken. "Since then he isolated himself and was monitored closely," the statement added. The age of the superstar makes him more vulnerable to the disease.

Details He is hemodynamically stable

The hospital added that Rajinikanth has so far not shown any symptoms of COVID-19. "His blood pressure showed several fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged," the statement said. He is hemodynamically stable.

Twitter Post The press statement can be read here

Rajinikanth admitted to hospital this morning after showing severe fluctuation in blood pressure. He'll be investigated monitored closely till his bp settles down before being discharged. He doesn't have any other symptoms is hemodynamically stable: Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/lQYPErCFRk — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020

Movie Rajinikanth roped in to play brother in Tamil movie