Written byShalini Ojha
MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, has donated over $4 billion in just four months.
The 18th richest person in the world asked her team members to come up with a plan for her to give away chunks of her massive fortune, faster.
Nearly 400 non-profit groups benefited in the recent months, reports VOX.
Here's more.
In a blog post on Medium, Scott called the coronavirus pandemic a "wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling."
"Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color, and for people living in poverty," she wrote, adding that the wealth of billionaires swelled during the same time period.
