Last updated on Dec 17, 2020, 10:12 am

Written byShalini Ojha
India, which is the second worst-hit nation in the world, may need to spend $1.4 billion to $1.8 billion in the first phase of the coronavirus vaccination program, a Reuters report said.
This estimate doesn't include the help the country is likely to get under the COVAX initiative, launched by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Here are more details on this.
India plans to administer doses to 300 million people in the next six to eight months. The government could use the vaccines developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca, Russia's Sputnik, Zydus Cadila, and Bharat Biotech.
By these estimates, the country would need 600 million shots in the first phase itself, to inoculate its frontline healthcare workers and those at higher risk of contracting the infection.
Citing an unpublished report readied for GAVI — an alliance of governments, pharma companies, charities, and global organizations — the news agency said India would need nearly $1.4 billion, even if it receives 190-250 million shots under the COVAX scheme. This was dubbed as the best case scenario.
If the country gets 95-125 million doses, it needs to line up $1.8 billion.
