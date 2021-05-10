Actor-YouTuber Rahul Vohra dies of COVID-19 after chilling Facebook post

Actor and YouTuber Rahul Vohra has died of COVID-19 complications at just the age of 35. He was undergoing treatment at the Rajeev Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in Delhi after testing positive for coronavirus last week. Subsequently, he was shifted to Ayushman Hospital, Dwarka. His death has shocked many, especially after his chilling last Facebook post, which was published a day before he died.

'Could have been saved had I received proper treatment'

His last Facebook post said, "Treatment acha mil jata, to main bhi bach jata." It translates to, "I could have been saved had I received proper treatment." He also added, "Jald janam lunga or acha kaam karunga. Ab himmat haar chuka hu," which means that, "I will be born again and will do good work. I don't have any more power left in me."

Vohra's wife blames the hospital management and staff

Vohra's wife Jyoti Tiwari also shared a video of him from the hospital, blaming its administration and staff for his demise. Tiwari used #justiceforirahulvohra and talked about the exorbitant price of oxygen these days, and how even after paying for it and pleading for help, he didn't receive the same properly. "Another Rahul should not die in this manner," she pleaded in her post.

Another Rahul should not die in this manner, she says

Vohra had a massive following on Facebook and YouTube

Vohra got married to Tiwari, a writer and poet, just six months ago. He had 20L followers on his Facebook account and over 1L YouTube subscribers, with almost eight million views on the video-sharing platform. He started his career in Delhi as a theater artist, and later transitioned into making YouTube videos, mainly focused on social issues, and some with a more humorous take.

The second wave of COVID-19 has brutally engulfed India

Other celebrities who lost their life to COVID-19 include Tamil actor Pandu, actress Abhilasha Patil, music composer Shravan Rathod, Bollywood actor Satish Kaul, and Tamil filmmaker Thamira. Meanwhile, India has had a second flare-up in COVID-19 cases since the last few weeks. Currently, India has recorded 2,26,62,575 COVID-19 cases. According to the Union Health Ministry, the death toll in India has reached 2,46,116.