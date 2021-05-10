Coronavirus: India reports 3.6L new cases as lockdown calls grow

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on May 10, 2021, 01:01 pm

India on Monday reported a dip in coronavirus infections, reporting 3.66 lakh new cases. However, Mondays usually see a decline in infections due to fewer tests on Sundays. The daily positivity rate rose to 24.8%. Meanwhile, the pressure to enforce a nationwide lockdown continues to mount on the central government, which fears an economic fallout much like last year's. Here are more details.

Statistics

India reports total 2.26 crore cases, 2.46 lakh deaths

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Monday morning, India reported a total of 2,26,62,575 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 2,46,116. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,86,71,222 patients have recovered, while 37,45,237 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 3,66,161 new infections and 3,754 fresh fatalities. 17,01,76,603 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

States

Tamil Nadu sees record spike for 26th consecutive day

With 48,401 new cases, Maharashtra continued to report the highest number of new cases for any state. The state also reported 572 more deaths. Karnataka—the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra—reported 47,930 new cases, while the third worst-hit Kerala added 35,801 new cases. Tamil Nadu—the fourth worst-hit state—reported 28,897 new cases; the biggest spike for the 26th consecutive day.

Information

COVID-19 situation remains worrisome in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, etc.

Among other states, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal continued to report a high number of daily infections and deaths.

Testing

Sunday's tests were this months' lowest

On Sunday, India conducted 14.7 lakh tests, the lowest number this month compared to a daily average of 17 lakh tests for the first eight days of May. Daily testing had peaked at 19.45 lakh on April 30. The number of positive test results from the samples tested on Sunday was not immediately clear as the turnaround time for results has slowed.

Lockdown

Modi government faces pressure to announce lockdown

The Narendra Modi government—which is being criticized for its mishandling of the pandemic—is now facing increasing pressure to announce a nationwide lockdown. At least 26 states and union territories in India have enforced at least some restrictions. However, critics argue that a nationwide lockdown will help ensure the restrictions are uniform and also do away with the sense of general complacency among the public.

Experts

Medical association calls for 'complete, well-planned, pre-announced' lockdown

On Sunday, the top United States COVID-19 adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci reiterated his suggestion to shut down India on ABC's "This Week" television show. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also called for a "complete, well-planned, pre-announced" lockdown, along with the political Opposition and other experts. The national capital of Delhi has notably extended its ongoing lockdown by another week.