Last updated on Apr 05, 2021, 01:01 am

India on Sunday reported more than one lakh fresh coronavirus infections, marking the biggest single-day spike since the pandemic began. The nationwide tally has now reached 12.5 million cases. Meanwhile, more than 470 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,65,151. Maharashtra—the worst-hit state in India—continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,24,85,509 COVID-19 cases, 1,64,623 deaths

Till Sunday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,24,85,509 COVID-19 cases, including 1,64,623 deaths, 6,91,597 active cases, and 1,16,29,289 recoveries. According to data compiled from state and union territory statistics, India reported 1,25,87,907 cases and 1,65,151 deaths till Sunday night. Over 11.6 million have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic. 7,59,79,651 vaccine doses were administered in India till 8 am on Sunday.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Sunday

Maharashtra: 30,10,597 total cases, 55,878 deaths, 25,22,823 recoveries. Kerala: 11,35,233 total cases, 4,668 deaths, 11,02,359 recoveries. Karnataka: 10,15,155 total cases, 12,625 deaths, 9,63,419 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 9,07,676 total cases, 7,239 deaths, 8,90,137 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,99,807 total cases, 12,778 deaths, 8,65,071 recoveries. Delhi: 6,76,414 total cases, 11,081 deaths, 6,51,351 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 6,30,059 total cases, 8,881 deaths, 6,01,440 recoveries.

Key updates 57K new cases in Maharashtra; Karnataka reports 4.5K fresh infections

57,074 more people tested positive in Maharashtra with 1,96,988 tests on Sunday, marking the biggest single-day spike. At 29%, the state continued to record a high daily positivity rate. Punjab reported 3,019 new cases, pushing the tally to 2,51,460. 7,083 patients have died in Punjab while 2,19,063 have recovered. Karnataka reported 4,553 new cases. The daily positivity rate stood at 3.8% with 1,18,933 tests.

Information 2.8K new cases in Gujarat; MP reports 3.1K fresh infections

Gujarat reported 2,875 new cases—the highest single-day spike—pushing the state's tally to 3,18,438, which includes 4,566 deaths and 2,98,737 recoveries. Madhya Pradesh reported 3,178 new cases. The state's tally has now climbed to 3,06,851, which includes 4,040 deaths and 2,81,476 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 4K more cases; 4.5K fresh infections in Chhattisgarh