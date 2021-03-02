Last updated on

Last updated on Mar 02, 2021, 12:22 am

India on Monday reported more than 12,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 11.12 million cases. Meanwhile, at least 90 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,57,305. Kerala and Maharashtra, which are the two worst-hit Indian states, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,11,12,241 COVID-19 cases, 1,57,157 deaths

Till Monday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,11,12,241 COVID-19 cases, including 1,57,157 deaths, 1,68,627 active cases, and 1,07,86,457 recoveries. According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,11,24,345 cases and 1,57,305 deaths till Monday night. Over 10.79 million have recovered. 1,47,28,569 people were vaccinated in India till 7 pm on Monday and a total of 4,27,072 beneficiaries were vaccinated on the day.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Monday

Maharashtra: 21,61,467 total cases, 52,184 deaths, 20,30,458 recoveries. Kerala: 10,61,341 total cases, 4,210 deaths, 10,08,972 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,51,600 total cases, 12,336 deaths, 9,33,421 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,89,974 total cases, 7,169 deaths, 8,82,080 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,52,016 total cases, 12,501 deaths, 8,35,506 recoveries. Delhi: 6,39,464 total cases, 10,911 deaths, 6,27,149 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 6,03,608 total cases, 8,727 deaths, 5,92,803 recoveries.

Key updates 6.4K new cases in Maharashtra; Kerala reports 1.9K fresh infections

6,397 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 10.3% with 61,746 tests. Sunday marked the first time in five days that Maharashtra reported under 8,000 fresh infections. Kerala reported 1,938 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 4.2% with 45,995 tests. Madhya Pradesh reported 336 new cases, pushing the tally to 2,62,102, including 3,865 deaths and 2,55,336 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 175 more cases; 635 fresh infections in Punjab