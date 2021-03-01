Starting Tuesday, judges of the Supreme Court and their families will receive COVID-19 vaccine shots. On Monday, India entered the second phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive to vaccinate people aged above 60 years and those over 45 with co-morbidities. Currently, India is making use of two vaccines—Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN and Covishield, developed by AstraZeneca-Oxford University and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Details SC judges, retired judges, their families can get vaccinated

The Supreme Court registry has arranged for a vaccination facility at the court complex in Delhi. SC judges, retired judges, and their families have the option of either getting their vaccine shots at the court complex or at any hospital listed by the government. The cost will be as per the government's guidelines. Private hospitals can charge up to Rs. 250 per shot.

Vaccination drive 1.43 crore vaccinated across India so far

India had launched the first phase of its vaccination drive on January 16 with an aim to inoculate three crore health and frontline workers for free. According to the latest update, 1,43,01,266 people have been vaccinated across India so far. On Wednesday, the Centre had announced that, even in the second phase, people would be vaccinated for free at government facilities.

Recent news PM Modi got vaccine shot earlier today

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gotten vaccinated in Delhi. "Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," the PM had tweeted, sharing a picture of him getting the vaccine shot. "I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free."

