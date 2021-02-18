The Indian government has issued fresh guidelines for all incoming international passengers, in wake of new coronavirus strains surfacing in the country. Reportedly, four people were found to be infected with the South African strain of the virus and one contracted the Brazilian strain. Both these strains are highly-infectious. Further, the United Kingdom strain of coronavirus has so far infected 187 people.

Rules Negative coronavirus report mandatory for travelers

Under the new guidelines revealed on Wednesday, all travelers, except those boarding flights originating in the UK, Middle East, and Europe, will have to submit a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal before beginning their journey. It is mandatory to upload a negative coronavirus RT-PCR report. The test should have been done 72 hours before their scheduled travel, the guidelines said.

Exception Exception will be made for those traveling due to tragedy

The new rules will come into effect from February 23. It was underlined that passengers can not carry negative RT-PCR reports if they are traveling because of a death in family. In this case, "they shall apply to the online portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) at least 72 hours before boarding." "The decision taken by the government as communicated on the online portal will be final," the rules said.

Details Coronavirus-necessitated precautions have to be strictly adhered to

The guidelines spoke about following coronavirus-appropriate behavior like wearing masks and honoring distancing. Social distancing has to be strictly followed during disembarking. A thermal screening of all passengers will be conducted after arrival at the airport. Those who are found symptomatic have to be immediately isolated and taken to a health facility. All passengers will be required to monitor their health for 14 days.

Seaports Rules apply to those coming through seaports

The same rules apply to international passengers coming through seaports/land ports. "Such travelers will have to submit self-declaration form to the concerned authorities of Government of India at seaports/land ports on arrival, (sic)" the guidelines read. Those coming/transiting from UK, Europe, and South Africa have to fill self-declaration forms, furnish negative RT-PCR test reports, and inform about their travel history in the past 14 days.

Statement Existing vaccines work against UK variant: Dr. Bhargava

As the new strains triggered worries, Dr. Balram Bhargava, ICMR Chief, asserted that existing vaccines are efficient against the UK strain of coronavirus. The experiments to judge its efficacy against Brazilian and South African strains were underway. "ICMR-NIV is attempting to isolate and culture the South African variant of SARS-CoV-2, while the Brazil variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been isolated and cultured at ICMR-NIV-Pune," he said.

