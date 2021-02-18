Last updated on

Last updated on Feb 18, 2021, 06:31 am

India on Wednesday reported more than 12,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 10.95 million cases. Meanwhile, at least 100 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,56,070. Kerala and Maharashtra, which are the two worst-hit Indian states, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,09,37,320 COVID-19 cases, 1,55,913 deaths

Till Wednesday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,09,37,320 COVID-19 cases, including 1,55,913 deaths, 1,36,549 active cases, and 1,06,44,858 recoveries. According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,09,50,021 cases and 1,56,070 deaths till Wednesday night. Over 10.65 million have recovered. 91,86,757 people were vaccinated in India till 6 pm on Wednesday and a total of 1,87,527 beneficiaries were vaccinated on the day.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Wednesday

Maharashtra: 20,76,093 total cases, 51,631 deaths, 19,85,261 recoveries. Kerala: 10,16,848 total cases, 4,032 deaths, 9,51,742 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,46,454 total cases, 12,276 deaths, 9,28,461 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,89,010 total cases, 7,165 deaths, 8,81,238 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,46,480 total cases, 12,438 deaths, 8,29,850 recoveries. Delhi: 6,37,315 total cases, 10,894 deaths, 6,25,343 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 6,02,410 total cases, 8,707 deaths, 5,91,013 recoveries.

Key updates 4.9K new cases in Kerala; Maharashtra reports 4.8K fresh infections

Kerala reported 4,892 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 7% with 69,953 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%. 4,787 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 8.1% with 58,824 tests. In Chhattisgarh, daily infections stood at 311. The tally has climbed to 3,09,934, including 3,788 deaths and 3,03,137 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 134 more cases; 133 fresh infections in Bengal