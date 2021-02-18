With the next phase of the world's largest coronavirus vaccination drive set to begin in two to three weeks, the government has decided to let beneficiaries register themselves using the Co-WIN app. Once this is done, they will also be allowed to choose the date and site for getting inoculated. Those above 50 and having co-morbidities will be targeted in this phase. Here's more.

Meeting PM Modi's principal secretary chaired a high-level meeting

On Wednesday, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PK Mishra, held a high-level meeting to review the vaccination program and its progress. It was attended by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan. Co-WIN app's version 2.0 figured during the discussion. Reportedly, Co-WIN 2.0 app will be GPS enabled and will help the 27 crore population to register themselves.

Quote Beneficiary can see which site is nearest to their residence

A source privy to the development told IE, "All these vaccination sites will be GPS-coordinate-embedded in the Co-WIN system. When a beneficiary logs on to the system, they can see which is the vaccination site nearest to their residence. (sic)"

Details Once site is chosen, beneficiaries will be informed of slots

Beneficiaries can either opt for a vaccination site closer to their homes or choose a facility far away, which they think is better. They will also be able to see whether it is a private facility or government-run. "The beneficiary will also have the choice of date of vaccination. The system will inform the availability of slots on that particular day," the source said.

Age can also be updated through the app

Further, the app will also allow beneficiaries to update their age to make a case for their eligibility for vaccination. If a person claims he was 49 years old as per the last updated voters' list and, hence, should now get the vaccine shot, Co-WIN 2.0 app will inform the district magistrate. The official will then cross-check the information, sources told the daily.

Expanding drive States will add vaccination sites, upload information