Dr. Randeep Guleria, the Director of New Delhi's prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), on Saturday received a vaccine shot against the novel coronavirus on live television, soon after India kicked off its massive inoculating drive to end the raging pandemic. The healthcare and frontline workers are the first in line to get the doses. Here are more details.

Details A sanitation worker from AIIMS was vaccinated first

Earlier in the day, Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker at AIIMS became the first person in India to be vaccinated against COVID-19. He received the injection in the presence of Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan. "I am very happy and satisfied today. We have been fighting against coronavirus in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the last one year," Vardhan said today.

Twitter Post You can watch the video here

#WATCH | AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria receives COVID-19 vaccine shot at AIIMS, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/GFvZ2lgfj3 — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2021

Launch PM Modi launched the country's vaccination drive

To note, the world's largest coronavirus vaccination program was virtually launched by PM Modi today. He also paid heartfelt tributes to those who died in the line of duty. Coming up with a new motto - "Dawai bhi, Kadai bhi (Vaccine as well as discipline)," the PM warned citizens that even after the vaccination, they must follow precautions, like wearing masks and maintaining distancing.

Quote 'India's vaccines will give decisive victory to our country'

"The DCGI (drug regulator) gave approval after they were satisfied with the data of the two vaccines (Covishield and COVAXIN). So stay away from rumors," PM Modi said, adding that the vaccines will give "decisive victory to our country."

Drive Three lakh set to be vaccinated today