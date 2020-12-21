Furious that his wife, Sujata Mondal Khan, joined rival Trinamool on Monday, BJP MP Saumitra Khan said he will send her a divorce notice. Saumitra, who represents Bishnupur in the Parliament, is also the President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. He was earlier with Mamata Banerjee's party; Sujata too was a BJP member and shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reason I want to breathe, I want respect: Sujata

Sujata's induction comes after a spate of resignations hit Trinamool — heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari also joined BJP. The former teacher said she chose the governing party because of the Chief Minister. "I want to breathe. I want respect. I want to be an able leader of an able party. I want to work with my beloved Didi," she told reporters.

What happened Wife, credited for husband's win, said she wasn't duly rewarded

She also asserted that she endured a lot to get her husband elected to Parliament, but wasn't rewarded well. Notably, Sujata was praised for Saumitra's win last year as the latter couldn't enter his constituency since a court imposed a condition to give him bail in a criminal case. In Saumitra's absence, his wife steered his campaign, eventually cementing his path to New Delhi.

Statements BJP doesn't have a face in Bengal, claimed Sujata

Sujata said BJP has no face in Bengal, claiming that six were eyeing the CM's post and 13 others that of deputy CM's. "When I was in BJP and people would ask who is your face for CM, I had to say [PM] Modi," she stated. Taking a dig at Adhikari, she said she was not an opportunist "like others."

Quote Sujata flaunted about giving BJP a 'difficult seat'

"I was with BJP when it was zero and gifted them a difficult seat like Bishnupur. Now, the same party is giving importance to corrupt leaders rejected by Trinamool, and those who have fought for the party in difficult times have been sidelined," she claimed.

Response Trinamool can break families: Saumitra

Like Sujata, Saumitra also held a press conference, where he broke down. "You were respected as a BJP MP's wife. Trinamool can break families...You [Sujata Mondal Khan] have got me votes and are a part of my victory," he said, adding that he was "freeing" Sujata from his name and surname. "Those who broke our house...we will not forgive them," he added.

Claims Saumitra claimed Sujata made a mistake

Thereafter, Saumitra revealed he will be sending a divorce notice. Saying that he and Sujata fought, Saumitra called this move unexpected. "I request my wife Sujata to stay well and fight out. You have made a mistake, Sujata. I want to tell Abhishek Banerjee (Trinamool's MP), Sujata was my only weakness and now I will sacrifice everything for my party [BJP]," he went on.

Quote Meanwhile, Sujata is hoping husband will rejoin Trinamool