24 Nov 2020
Coronavirus: PM Modi meets CMs, discusses vaccination drive
Written byShalini Ojha
India
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held two virtual meetings — one involving Chief Ministers of eight states, worst hit by coronavirus, and another with CMs of all states to talk about the vaccination strategy.
The worst-hit states are Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, and their CMs apprised the PM of the on-ground situation.
Here are more details.
Vaccine
Each state has to work together: PM Modi
At the meeting centered around vaccination, PM Modi said, "Each state and stakeholder has to work as a team to ensure that this mission is systematic and smooth."
Asserting that in a bid to vaccinate its citizens at the earliest, India won't compromise on safety, he said, "Whichever vaccine India will give to its citizens will be safe on all scientific standards."
Details
PM Modi said the Centre was working with global firms
PM Modi added that there is little clarity on how much a vaccine will cost, underlining that while two indigenous vaccines were at the forefront, the government was also working with foreign firms.
"This mission of coronavirus vaccination of each citizen is like a national commitment," PM Modi told CMs, on the day India's coronavirus tally reached 91.7 lakh.
Quote
"Centre is tracing all vaccine-linked developments"
"Government of India is keeping a track of each development in vaccine development. We are in touch with Indian vaccine developers and manufacturers. We are also in touch with global regulators, governments of other countries, multinational organizations and international companies," he added.
Request
States asked to not take a careless approach by PM
The PM urged states to furnish a detailed plan about last-mile deliveries, saying that it will help the Centre frame its strategy.
"I hope for your pro-active participation. Vaccine work is ongoing but I request you there should be no carelessness," he stated.
He also took potshots at Congress' Rahul Gandhi, saying he can't stop people from indulging in politics over vaccines.
Twitter Post
Yesterday, Gandhi wondered if PM Modi had a distribution plan
The PM must tell the nation:— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 23, 2020
1. Of all the Covid vaccine candidates, which will GOI choose why?
2. Who will get the vaccine first what will be the distribution strategy?
3. Will PMCares fund be used to ensure free vaccination?
4. By when will all Indians be vaccinated?
Warning
He underlined virus hasn't weakened, urged to increase RT-PCR tests
PM Modi also told CMs they can't lower their guards. He asked them to bring the positivity rate under 5% and increase the count of RT-PCR tests.
"Many think the virus is weak and they'll recover soon, this has lead to rampant carelessness," PM Modi underlined.
He also said efforts have been launched to establish 160 oxygen generation plants in India.
Statement
In MP, healthcare workers are being trained for vaccination
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reportedly told PM his state had cold chain storage facilities in place.
"Training of healthcare workers who'll administer vaccine is underway. As soon as we get the vaccine, vaccination will be started," he stated.
And Chhattisgarh's representative, Minister TS Singh Deo, said his government was just waiting for the doses and will begin administering it, right away.
First meeting
Air pollution responsible for Delhi's disastrous third wave: Kejriwal
At the first meeting, also attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Arvind Kejriwal said Delhi witnessed a strong third coronavirus wave because of air pollution. He sought PM Modi's intervention in curtailing stubble burning.
West Bengal's CM Mamata Banerjee told him the Centre must release GST dues, while Maharashtra's Uddhav Thackeray said a task force for the distribution of vaccine was set up.