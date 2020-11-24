The promoters of the budget flier SpiceJet on Monday launched a mobile Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) lab to conduct tests for COVID-19. SpiceHealth, a healthcare company founded by SpiceJet's promoters, announced that their RT-PCR tests would cost Rs. 499 and generate results within six hours. The mobile lab was inaugurated by Union Minister Amit Shah on Monday in Delhi.

Details SpiceHealth aims to scale up COVID-19 testing in India

Speaking at the launch, SpiceHealth CEO Avani Singh said that India has found it challenging to scale up testing, despite being the world's second-most affected in the COVID-19 pandemic with over nine million infections. Singh said the company hopes to scale up testing by offering RT-PCR tests through mobile laboratories at a "fraction of the current price" with a faster turnaround time.

Lab Lab can process 3,000 test reports daily

SpiceHealth has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to establish testing facilities and collection centers across the nation as a Make-In-India initiative. Each laboratory will initially have the capacity to process 3,000 test reports daily. The company said a significant proportion of the tests will be conducted in collaboration with agencies of the central and state governments.

Tests Tests to deliver results within six hours

SpiceHealth said the test would generate results within six hours and would be cost Rs. 499. A government-appointed committee had fixed the rate in other laboratories at Rs. 2,400 in Delhi and a report would normally be available in 24-48 hours. The testing kits are ICMR-certified, while the mobile labs have been accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

Quote Proud to contribute to India's efforts in fighting COVID-19: Singh

MoneyControl quoted Singh as saying, "We're proud to be able to contribute to our country's efforts to fight this pandemic." She said, "By offering RT-PCR test at a fraction of the current price, ensuring a much faster turnaround time of just six hours, and deploying mobile laboratories which are easily transportable to the remotest areas, we hope to significantly scale up testing across India."

Quote 'Afforable flying SpiceJet's endeavor, SpiceHealth's is affordable medical solutions'

SpiceJet Chairperson and Managing Director Ajay Singh said, "Just as 'affordable flying' has been the constant endeavor of SpiceJet, facilitating affordable, quick and easily available medical solutions is the constant endeavor of SpiceHealth." "Taking a COVID-19 test should be as easy as visiting a neighborhood store," he said, adding that the step would go a long way in restoring normalcy and strengthening India.

Information SpiceHealth had earlier launched portable ventilator, pulse oximeter