Illegal immigrants from Nepal, Myanmar in Bihar: Voter list revision

A door-to-door survey conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Bihar has revealed a surprising fact. The survey found that several people from Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar are residing in the state. These individuals have reportedly acquired Indian documents like Aadhaar cards, domicile certificates, and ration cards through illegal means. Block Level Officers who conducted the survey identified these cases, which will be investigated between August 1-30.

Revision process Why the voter list is being revised The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was launched on June 25 with the objective of updating Bihar's voter lists. The last revision was done in 2003. The ECI has cited reasons such as rapid urbanization, frequent migration, young citizens turning eligible to vote, non-reporting of deaths, and inclusion of foreign illegal immigrants as reasons for this revision.

Political debate Opposition questions timing of exercise; BJP says will verify The revision process has sparked a political debate in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections. The opposition, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, has questioned the timing of this exercise and alleged it is a conspiracy to exclude voters. However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defended the move, asking why they would oppose verifying genuine voters and removing fake ones.

Legal proceedings Matter taken to Supreme Court The matter has reached the Supreme Court with several petitions challenging the ECI's voter list revision. Petitioners include RJD MP Manoj Jha, Association for Democratic Reforms, People's Union for Civil Liberties, activist Yogendra Yadav, and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. During a recent hearing, questions were raised about the timing of this exercise and the accepted documents for re-verifying voters' identities.