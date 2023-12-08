Panel report on Mahua Moitra in Parliament: Could be expelled

Politics 2 min read

Panel report on Mahua Moitra in Parliament: Could be expelled

By Snehadri Sarkar 10:30 am Dec 08, 2023

Ethics panel's report on Mahua Moitra to be submitted in Parliament today

The Parliamentary Ethics Committee will present its report on the "cash-for-query" case against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The committee will suggest the expulsion of Moitra from Parliament for violating the rules of conduct. While the opposition is expected to ask for a division of votes over the report, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a whip to its MPs to remain in the House.

Why does this story matter?

The cash-for-query controversy started after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed that the TMC MP took bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Group. The saffron brigade MP also filed an official complaint based on documents furnished by Moitra's former partner, Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai.

Details of the Ethics Committee's report on Moitra

It is worth recalling that the Ethics Committee's report on Moitra was previously listed on the agenda of the Lok Sabha for December 4 but was not submitted. However, the revised list of business released by the Lok Sabha secretariat for Friday lists the panel's report on the cash-for-query row as agenda topic number seven.

Here's Lok Sabha's list of agendas for Friday

What Ethics Committee's report said on Moitra

Six members of the Ethics Committee voted in favor of the report at a meeting on November 9. This includes Congress MP Preneet Kaur, who was previously suspended from the grand old party. On the other hand, four members of the panel belonging to opposition parties submitted dissent notes on it. Earlier reports revealed that the panel's report labeled Moitra's alleged actions "highly objectionable, unethical, heinous, and criminal."

West Bengal CM's previous comments on Moitra's possible expulsion

Though Moitra has refuted all the allegations against her in the cash-for-query row, she did admit to giving her parliamentary login ID to Hiranandani. Notably, Moitra can only be expelled if the House votes in favor of the Ethics Committee's recommendation. Last month, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee claimed Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha was being "planned." But, the TMC supremo claimed it would help her in the 2024 general elections.