Ethics panel votes 6:4 to expel Mahua Moitra from Parliament

Nov 09, 2023

Report will be submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday

The Lok Sabha Ethics Panel has approved the recommendation to expel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra from Parliament in a 6:4 verdict. The report will be submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday. Among those supporting the expulsion is Congress's Preneet Kaur. Moitra is being probed by the panel based on allegations that she took bribes to ask questions in Parliament.

Why does this story matter?

Moitra has been accused of asking questions against the Adani Group and PM Narendra Modi in return for cash from industrialist Darshan Hiranandani. Notably, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey has claimed that 50 of the 61 questions asked by Moitra between 2019 and 2023 were on Hiranandani's behalf. In 2005, 10 MPs were expelled for accepting bribes to pose questions in Parliament.

CBI investigation into corruption charges against Moitra

Just a day before, the anti-corruption body, Lokpal, directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to look into corruption charges against Moitra. Notably, Dubey had penned a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Birla, calling for Moitra's immediate suspension. He contends that Moitra has put national security at risk by sharing her parliamentary login with businessman Hiranandani.

Moitra accused ethics panel of proverbial 'vastraharan'

On November 2, Moitra appeared before the ethics panel for a hearing. However, she left the hearing midway, accusing the chairperson of subjecting her to proverbial "vastraharan" (stripping) and asking "filthy questions." She said panel chairman Vinod Kumar Sonkar asked her extremely personal questions, such as who she speaks to at night and the details of the calls.

Opposition members call report 'incorrect'

Meanwhile, four members of the opposition have labeled the panel report as "prejudiced and incorrect," per PTI. They also dismissed the report's claim that the West Bengal leader's actions were "highly objectionable, unethical, heinous, and criminal." Notably, five of the 11 opposition leaders walked had out of the November 2 ethics committee hearing, reiterating Moitra's claim that she was asked personal questions.

Ethics committee to push for new conduct rules for MPs

In its 500-page report, the ethics committee will reportedly also recommend a new set of rules to check the conduct of MPs. Per Hindustan Times, Moitra is expected to be expelled on the first day of the monsoon session of the West Bengal assembly. The Lok Sabha committee also suggested the admonition of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP and panel member Danish Ali.