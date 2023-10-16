Mizoram: Rahul Gandhi begins marathon poll campaigning with foot march

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 05:21 pm Oct 16, 202305:21 pm

Rahul Gandhi has led Congress party's foot march in poll-bound Mizoram

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday kicked off the party's marathon election campaign in the poll-bound Mizoram, Hindustan Times reported. On the first day of his two-day visit, he led a padayatra (foot march) from Chanmari to Treasury Square in Aizawl, where he was joined by a huge crowd. Gandhi reportedly waved at people, shook hands, and interacted with some. Later in the day, he is set to address a public gathering and participate in an hour-long discussion with students.

Gandhi rakes up Manipur violence in Aizawl

During a poll rally in Mizoram, Gandhi reportedly raked up the issue of the ongoing violence in Manipur. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "destroying the idea of Manipur." "People have been murdered, women have been molested and babies have been killed, but the PM doesn't find it important to travel there," he claimed. The Congress MP targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is more interested in what is happening in Israel.

Watch: Visuals from Gandhi's address at a rally

Gandhi likely to address series of meetings on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Gandhi is scheduled to attend meetings with state Congress leaders and hold a press conference. Later, he will head to Lunglei for another public meeting before returning to Delhi. His visit follows the announcement of the assembly poll schedule for Mizoram. Key issues in the elections include the Assam-Mizoram border dispute and the alleged rise in the influx of drugs. The Congress has also released its first list of 39 candidates for the elections for the 40-seat Assembly.

Mizoram Peoples Forum agreement, Congress's stand

Gandhi's visit comes after the Mizoram Peoples Forum (MPF), an autonomous body comprising church elders and members of three major organizations, signed an agreement with political parties to refrain from holding public processions following the poll schedule announcement. The Mizoram Congress, however, stated that Gandhi's events would not violate this agreement. Gandhi arrived in Aizawl on Monday for a two-day visit to the state ahead of the assembly elections.

Congress's performance in previous elections

Meanwhile, Mizoram will go to polls on November 7. Zoramthanga of the Mizo National Front (MNF) is the current CM of the northeastern state. In the 2018 elections, the Congress lost power to the MNF, which is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The party secured only five out of 40 seats, finishing third behind the MNF and Zoram Peoples' Movement, a newer party that won eight seats.