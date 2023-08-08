Rahul Gandhi gets back bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 08, 2023 | 04:53 pm 1 min read

A day after being reinstated as a Lok Sabha MP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was re-allotted his bungalow in Delhi on Tuesday. Reports said the Lok Sabha's house committee gave Gandhi his old bungalow at 12, Tughlaq Lane. When media persons asked for his reaction, he said, "Mera ghar poora Hindustan hai (All of India is my home)."

Why does this story matter?

This comes as his Lok Sabha membership was restored after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the criminal defamation case on Friday. He was disqualified in March after being sentenced to two years in prison over his 2019 remark, "How come all the thieves have Modi surname?" After the disqualification, Gandhi vacated the bungalow in April and shifted to Sonia Gandhi's residence.

