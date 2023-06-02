World

Rahul Gandhi backs India's stance on Ukraine-Russia war

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jun 02, 2023, 01:20 pm 3 min read

Senior Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi backed the Indian government's stance on the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war. The grand old party leader also stated that the democratic world had failed to come up with a vision against China's non-democratic vision and called for a new production and manufacturing system in which India and the United States (US) could work side-by-side.

Why does this story matter?

Gandhi's support for the Centre's stance on the Russia-Ukraine crisis is noteworthy because, as the leader of the Congress, an opposition party, he has often been critical of the Narendra Modi-led government's policies.

It's also worth noting that Gandhi recently lost his MP status over his Modi surname remarks.

Regardless of their differences, Gandhi said, "We have to also look out for our interests."

We have a relationship with Russia: Gandhi

While interacting with journalists at Washington's National Press Club, Gandhi stated, "We have a relationship with Russia. We have had a relationship with Russia. We have certain dependencies on them." "So I would have a very similar stance as the government of India...At the end of the day, we have to also look out for our interests," added the Congress leader.

Gandhi talks about India's relation with other nations

Furthermore, Gandhi stated that because of India's size, it would always have relationships with a wide range of nations. "We will have better relations with some countries, evolving relations with other countries. That balance is there," he said. "But to say that India won't have a relationship with this set of people is difficult for India to do," Hindustan Times quoted Gandhi as saying.

Gandhi speaks on India-China 'rough' relations

Gandhi also spoke on the "rough" relations between India and China and asserted that India cannot be pushed around. "They have occupied some of our territory. It's rough. It's not going to be an easy relationship. But India cannot be pushed around," the former Congress president said. "That certainly cannot be allowed, and it is not going to happen," added Gandhi.

My phone is being tapped: Gandhi

On Wednesday, while speaking to entrepreneurs in Washington DC, Gandhi alleged that he knew that his phone was being tapped at one point. During the conversation, he jokingly picked up his phone and quipped, "Hello! Mr. Modi." "I presume my iPhone is being tapped. You need to establish rules about privacy of data information as a nation and also as an individual," he added.