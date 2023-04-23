India

India believes in serving others, unlike US, Russia: Mohan Bhagwat

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 23, 2023, 07:53 pm 2 min read

Bhagwat was speaking at the Ved Sanskrit Gyan Gaurav Samaroh on Sunday

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said India believes in serving others and has no intention to become an authoritative state such as Russia, the United States (US), or China, reported Hindustan Times. Speaking at Ved Sanskrit Gyan Gaurav Samaroh in Gujarat, Bhagwat added the country is "governing its religious duties as it paves its way to being a developed nation."

Russia, US using Ukraine as pawn: Bhagwat

Attacking developed countries for their authoritative nature, Bhagwat said the Soviet Union was overthrown by the US. And now, China is positioning itself to overpower the US. Meanwhile, Russia and the US are using Ukraine as a pawn, he added. However, India has always supported other nations and even wants to help Ukraine. "This is our nation," the RSS chief reportedly stated.

India helped Sri Lanka during economic crisis, says Bhagwat

Hailing India's foreign policy, Bhagwat further cited the example of how it helped Sri Lanka during its economic crisis. He claimed India couldn't take its stand in such a manner earlier. "Sri Lanka used to side with China or Pakistan...but when it was in danger, only India came to its rescue as we will never take advantage of any country's situation," the 72-year-old said.