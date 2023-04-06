World

Canada: Another Hindu temple vandalized with 'anti-India' graffiti

According to the police statement, the incident took place on Tuesday night (Photo credit: Twitter/@WindsorPolice)

Another incident of vandalization of a Hindu temple was reported in Canada on Tuesday night. This time, two masked persons sprayed "anti-Hindu" and "anti-India" graffiti in black on the exterior walls of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in the city of Windsor, Ontario. The Windsor Police tweeted a video of the incident with a caption that read, "Two suspects wanted for hate-motivated graffiti."

Shocked by the anti-Indian graffiti on mandir walls: Temple spokesperson

According to the police statement, the incident took place around 12.00 am. The video was obtained during the investigation and showed one suspect committing vandalism on the wall of the building while the other kept watch. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the temple told Hindustan Times that they were "very shocked by the anti-Indian graffiti on mandir walls."

5th incident of vandalization since July 2022

Notably, this is the fifth instance of vandalization of a Hindu temple in Canada since July last year. On February 14, slogans attacking India, PM Narendra Modi, and calling Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale— the leader of the separatist Khalistan movement— a "martyr," were spraypainted on Shri Ram Mandir in the town of Mississauga. On January 30, the Gauri Shankar Mandir in Brampton was also vandalized.