Lifestyle

5 most unique accommodations in the world

5 most unique accommodations in the world

Written by Sneha Das Jun 22, 2022, 03:21 pm 2 min read

These unique accommodations around the world will make your trip memorable. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

If you are someone who loves adventure, and thrill on your vacation, then ditch the standard luxurious accommodations this time and choose something unique, wacky, and out of the box. From underwater hotels and glass igloos to jungle resorts and quirky treehouses, there are various different and interesting accommodations to stay around the world. Here are five such unusual and unique accommodations.

Accommodation 1 Finn Lough Resort in Northern Ireland

Set in the lush green forests of Northern Ireland, the Finn Lough Resort features beautiful and unique bubble domes which are perfect for glamping and stargazing. The domes have waterproof and transparent walls that offer a phenomenal 180-degree view of the sky and trees, surrounded by the sound of nature. The forest domes have spacious interiors and the walls are UV-resistant as well.

Accommodation 2 Kakslauttanen Resort in Finland

One of the most dreamy and magical accommodations in the world, the Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort is located 150 miles north of the Arctic Circle in Finnish Lapland. The resort is popular among tourists for its traditional glass igloos where in-season guests can witness the Northern Lights. You will also find kelo-glass and snow igloos here. It also offers a reindeer safari and dog sledding.

Accommodation 3 The Conrad in Maldives, Rangali Island

If you have a long-held dream of staying underwater, then The Conrad Hotel in the Maldives, Rangali Island will fulfill your desire. The Muraka suite in Conrad Hotel offers underwater glass rooms with a 180-degree curved acrylic dome that will make you feel like you are sleeping in a private aquarium. The room also offers a private chef, butler, and a tunnel-viewing theater.

Accommodation 4 Ice Hotel in Sweden

Founded in 1989, Sweden's Ice Hotel was hand-sculpted using huge ice blocks from River Torne. The hotel is rebuilt every year with a brand new design. The rooms are a part of a museum during the day and are used as guest rooms at night. They are frosty but the beds are lined with reindeer fur and ultra-warm sleeping bags.

Accommodation 5 Free Spirit Spheres in British Columbia, Canada

One of the quirkiest accommodations you will ever come across, the Free Spirit Spheres in Canada's British Columbia allows you to stay in a fascinating floating ball in the middle of the coastal rainforest on Vancouver Island. It was the first and only hotel to manufacture spherical treehouses in the world. The luxury treehouses are made using local cedar and spruce woods.