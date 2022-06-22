Lifestyle

5 easy tandoori recipes you can make at home

5 easy tandoori recipes you can make at home

Written by Sneha Das Jun 22, 2022, 02:43 pm 2 min read

These tandoori recipes are extremely flavorful and easy to make at home.

Tandoori dishes are a type of marinated food cooked over fire. It is believed that tandoor originated in Rajasthan where tandoor remains were found dating back to 2600 B.C. Later, the Mughals made it popular in India. While tandoori food usually means ordering out, you can also buy a home tandoor and cook some such dishes right in the comfort of your home.

#1 Tandoori aloo

Put boiled potatoes on an oil-covered skewer. Cook them in a home tandoor oven. Let them cool, flatten them and fry the potatoes. Mix together amchur powder, black salt, red and yellow chili powder, and salt, and toss the fried potatoes in this mix. Lightly coat the potatoes in tamarind chutney. Garnish with chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and fresh coriander, and serve hot.

#2 Tandoori gobhi

Prepare the tandoori masala by grinding cloves, cardamom seeds, cinnamon, dry ginger-garlic powder, methi seeds, ajwain, nutmeg powder, coriander powder, and cumin seeds. Whisk together ginger-garlic paste, dry roasted besan, oil, curd, red chili powder, salt, and black pepper powder in a separate bowl. Add the masala mix and cauliflower and whisk well. Marinate for 15 minutes and grill for 20-25 minutes. Serve hot.

#3 Tandoori fruit chaat

Tandoori fruit chaats can be easily served at parties and get-togethers. Mix together tamarind paste, green chilies, coriander, cumin powder, oil, salt, and chili powder. Add apples, pears, bananas, and pineapples and mix well. Bake the fruit mixture for 12-15 minutes. Place the fruits on wooden skewers and sprinkle pepper and red chili powder over them. Garnish with coriander and sev before serving.

#4 Tandoori paneer tikka

Mix together milk and saffron strands. Marinate the paneer with the milk-saffron mix and keep aside for half an hour. Thread three paneer pieces on a skewer and cook them on a greased tawa till light brown in color. Sprinkle some chaat masala over the paneer cubes and serve with green chutney. Alternatively, you can also grill the paneer on a home tandoor.

#5 Tandoori chicken

Prepare the tandoori masala by grinding dry-roasted cinnamon, green cardamom, peppercorns, brown cardamom, coriander seeds, bay leaves, cloves, and turmeric powder. Mix together ginger-garlic paste, tandoori masala, chaat masala, salt, lemon juice, curd, oil, and red chili paste. Coat chicken pieces with this mix and keep aside for 30 minutes. Chargrill the chicken on a tandoor. Garnish with lemon wedges and serve hot.