Lifestyle

5 ill effects of drinking too much coffee

5 ill effects of drinking too much coffee

Written by Lahari Basu Expert opinion by Dr Akanksha Saxena Jun 01, 2022, 06:50 pm 3 min read

Coffee is good to feel energetic, but too much of it is bad.

Coffee surely keeps a lot of us up on our feet throughout busy weekdays, but overindulging in this drink might land you in trouble! Coffee is rich in caffeine, a chemical compound that stimulates the central nervous system, by helping us stay up late and beat those drowsy night shifts we dread so much. Here's how drinking too much coffee is injurious to health.

Context Here is what our expert says

Coffee is a common beverage that has been used for its stimulating activity.

Coffee acts on the autonomic nervous system through adenosine receptors to create most of its typical after-effects.

In the gut colonic motility increases, in the circulatory system, both the heart rate and the blood pressure increase transiently.

Susceptible individuals will also experience tremors, sweating, and an inability to concentrate.

#1 Insomnia

Overconsumption of coffee can lead to sleep disorders or make things worse for those who already have insomnia. Caffeine consumption to stay awake at night frequently may lead to anxiety, frequent nighttime awakenings, and bad quality of sleep. Drink your last coffee at least six hours before bed to avoid sleep issues, and limit your coffee intake to four cups.

#2 High blood pressure

Coffee may cause a short, and sudden increase in your blood pressure, even in a healthy adult who doesn't have high blood pressure. The reason behind the spike in blood pressure is unknown. However, each individual's blood pressure responds to caffeine differently. Those with high blood pressure should limit their coffee intake and also avoid caffeine before activities that naturally increase blood pressure.

#3 Fatigue

This might seem uncanny, but some people feel tired after drinking coffee. The logic here is that while coffee does its job of keeping you awake and energetic, its effects will wear off at some point. Once this happens, you will end up feeling groggy and tired. To avoid this, you might need to keep sipping on it, which is not a good idea.

#4 Osteoporosis

Drinking over six to seven cups of coffee a day may increase calcium and magnesium loss through urine, affecting your bones. However, a moderate amount of caffeine will not cause bone loss, especially if your calcium intake is fine. Patients suffering from osteoporosis should limit their intake to around three cups per day. Older women should pay more attention to their caffeine intake.

#5 Anxiety

Drinking over six cups of coffee a day might cause "caffeinism" which gives rise to symptoms of anxiety. Caffeine triggers the release of adrenalin which increases energy. If the amount of caffeine is high, the effect is stronger, which may result in caffeine-induced anxiety. Those with a social anxiety disorder or panic attacks are more sensitive to coffee.