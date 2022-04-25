Lifestyle

5 foods for stronger bones

5 foods for stronger bones

Written by Sneha Das Apr 25, 2022, 09:44 am 2 min read

A proper diet along with daily exercise will help to maintain your bone health. (Photo credit: Rawpixel)

Maintaining a balanced diet with sufficient protein, vitamin D and calcium will help to keep your bones healthy and strong and protect them from harmful diseases. Poor bone health can lead to health issues like osteoporosis, bone cancer, rickets, and an increased risk of bone fractures. So, start early and load your plate with nutritious and healthy foods to increase your bone mass.

#1 Yogurt

Packed with vitamin D, calcium, protein, and good bacteria, yogurt must be included in your everyday diet to make your bones strong and improve your gut health. An eight-ounce serving of yogurt offers you 400 milligrams of calcium. According to a study, people who consumed yogurt daily experienced an increase in bone mineral density by three-four percent and a reduced risk of developing osteoporosis.

#2 Spinach

Dark leafy greens are good for your bone health and reduce the risk of osteoporosis. Packed with the goodness of protein, fiber, iron, minerals, vitamins, and calcium, spinach is the best leafy green vegetable to add to your everyday diet. No leafy green should be cooked too much so as to retain its nutritional content. Try to consume some of it daily.

#3 Figs

Figs are rich in potassium, fiber, antioxidants, calcium, magnesium, and iron which makes them the perfect fruits to improve bone density and prevent bone-related diseases. They have more calcium as compared to dried fruits. A potassium-rich diet has proved to help improve bone health and lessen bone turnover. You can also consume dried figs which offer the same health benefits.

#4 Almond butter

Make some power breakfast with almond butter and increase your calcium intake. Made with healthy ground-up almonds, this yummy spread contains essential nutrients like plant-based protein, calcium, potassium, magnesium, fiber, and vitamin E that make your bones strong. There is 111 milligrams of calcium in two tablespoons of almond butter. You can spread almond butter on toast or add some to your milkshake.

#5 Fatty fishes

There are several bone-strengthening nutrients in fatty fishes like salmon, tuna, and mackerel which makes them a must in your diet. Being an essential source of vitamin D, these fatty fishes provide your body with omega-3 fatty acids and calcium and promote bone health. Three ounces of canned salmon has 187 milligrams of calcium. Fish can easily be consumed at least twice a week.