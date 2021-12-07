Lifestyle 5 ways to include peanut butter in your diet

5 ways to include peanut butter in your diet

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 07, 2021, 06:27 pm

There are multiple ways to include peanut butter in your diet

Peanut butter, which is a crucial part of the Western diet, has been slowly seeping into the Indian diet as well. Health experts have been vouching for its high protein content. So, you bought a box and are now wondering how to use it besides spreading it on toast? Here are a few ideas on how to make peanut butter part of your diet.

Significance Why does this story matter?

Peanut butter is made up of ground peanuts, which are roasted and then blended into a thick paste. Copper, which helps maintain bone health, blood vessels, and immune system, is present in peanut butter. Research has also shown that consuming it reduces the risk of death by 21% and heart ailments by 38%. The protein-rich product also helps regulate good cholesterol, hypertension, and diabetes.

Number 1 Peanut butter almond milk

The best thing about peanut butter almond milk is that it is a no-cook recipe. Take oats, peanut butter, and some chia seeds, and add them to almond milk. Keep the concoction in the refrigerator. The almond milk will thicken in a few hours. To make it tastier, add a spoonful of honey and mashed bananas. Add cinnamon powder to enhance the fragrance.

Number 2 Oats, muesli, and peanut butter cookies

Have you ever heard of no-bake cookies? They can be prepared simply by mixing, shaping, and refrigerating a few elements. Take oats in a non-stick pan and roast them for two minutes. In a bowl, combine the oats, peanut butter, jaggery, and mix. Make 10 parts of the dough and form balls. Then flatten them in the shape of cookies. Refrigerate for 15 minutes.

Number 3 Peanut bars

For chocolate lovers, this low-carb recipe is a must-try. Take an aluminum pan lined with butter paper, keep it aside. Microwave chocolate and coconut oil for a minute and let it cool. Add vanilla essence, peanut butter, and mix with sea salt. Transfer the mixture to the aluminum tray and add crushed peanuts on top. Refrigerate for two hours and cut into bars.

Number 4 Dark chocolate peanut butter fudge

Dark chocolate and peanut butter are a match made in heaven. To make the fudge, microwave chocolate and peanut butter in a bowl for one minute. Stir and add condensed milk, and again microwave for one and a half minutes on high. Stir the mixture again. Pour the liquid on a tray and spread it evenly. Let it cool for an hour and serve.

Number 5 Sweet oats chivda

This snack option is a good choice for kids' breakfast. Roast oats on a medium flame. Heat ghee in a pan, add jaggery and peanut butter. Stir for two minutes. Then add roasted oats, nuts, and cardamom powder and stir on low heat. Put the mixture in a tray and let it cool down. Add a spoonful of peanut butter and mix well.