Annakoot: Amit Juneja talks about embracing 'Sattvic' food during pandemic

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Aug 28, 2021, 02:56 pm

Annakoot was founded in 2020 by Amit Juneja and a group of ISKCON devotees

Sattvic food has been part of the Indian culture for ages and is considered a pure way of eating. In line with this age-old practice, the devotees of ISKCON, Bangalore, laid the foundation for Annakoot in 2020, an FMCG brand that offers over 100 Sattvic products, including pure ghee, spices, namkeen, and artisanal sweets. The founder Amit Juneja talks to NewsBytes about his venture.

'Sattvic' food

Why is a 'Sattvic' diet important?

According to Ayurveda, our diet is divided into three categories: Sattvic, Rajasic, and Tamasic. Rajasic food overstimulates the body, while Tamsaic food slows down your body. Therefore, Ayurveda recommends Sattvic foods, which are regarded as the purest foods. Sattvic foods keep you mentally light and energetic and remove toxins from the body. They also reduce the risk of life-threatening diseases like cancer, said Juneja.

Pandemic impact

How has the pandemic impacted the way people consume food?

People have shifted drastically toward healthy habits during both COVID-19 waves in India. Healthier options are not just options anymore but a choice to make in light of the changing world. Sattvic diets have also been recommended for both prevention and recovery of COVID-19. Many homes are adapting to a Sattvic way of eating, and hence Annakoot's products are more in demand, says Juneja.

Millennials

Has the pandemic made millennials more health conscious?

The pandemic, in particular, made millennials more conscious of their health and the food they eat, according to Juneja. While the Sattvic diet is still relatively new for millennials, they are open to trying it before deciding if it works for them or not. Millennials are looking to be productive, mentally healthy, lose weight, do yoga, etc., and Sattvic foods aid in all that.

FMCG sector

How has the pandemic impacted FMCGs?

FMCG is the fourth largest sector in India. The Indian processed food market is projected to expand further in 2021-22. The government has introduced Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for output incentivization, relaxed GST, insurance benefits, etc., for Indian manufacturers. As a result, people are more aware of easier access to products, and hence there is enormous potential in the FMCG sector, he said.

Expansion

What are Juneja's expansion plans for Annakoot?

Juneja said the plan is to grow Annakoot to over 100 outlets across India and even deliver to restaurants/clients abroad via their e-commerce portal within the next five years. With an investment of almost Rs. 100 crore, Annakoot is set to help make everyone's food journey a lot more ​​succulent, healthy, and satisfying to the heart by making Sattvic food easily accessible to everyone.