Coconut oil is a staple in South Indian cooking and has found fame in various diets across the world. There are different types of coconut oils—like virgin coconut oil, refined coconut oil, and deodorized oil—and each of them has its own use. Coconut oil is edible and can also be applied topically. Here are a few benefits of adding coconut oil to your diet.

Pathogens Can kill harmful pathogens like bacteria and fungi

Notably, 50% of the fatty acids in coconut oil is lauric acid. When lauric acid is digested by the body, it forms a compound called monolaurin. Together, both lauric acid and monolaurin are proven to kill harmful pathogens like bacteria and fungi. Studies show that both these compounds help fight against the bacteria Staphylococcus aureus and fungi Candida albicans, which cause infections in humans.

Weight loss Makes you feel fuller and helps in burning fat

Weight gain takes place when we consume more calories than what is required to fuel energy in us. Studies show that consuming foods cooked in coconut oil can give an increased feeling of fullness in comparison to low-fat meals. This indirectly links coconut oil to weight loss. However, it should not be overdone, as a high intake can lead to nausea and loose stools.

Stress Has antioxidant properties, virgin coconut oil reduces induced stress

Virgin coconut oil is found to exhibit higher levels of brain antioxidants. While there are no direct studies to prove this in healthy humans, a study conducted on rodents found that virgin coconut oil reduces induced stress. Researchers also believe that virgin coconut oil can be useful in treating several kinds of depression, however, such studies are still in a nascent stage.

Cholesterol Raises the levels of protective HDL cholesterol, promotes insulin sensitivity