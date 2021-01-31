Sunglasses have become a mandatory fashion accessory to an extent where celebrities are always wearing one to every outing (even when not required) and with every outfit. The primary use of sunglasses is to protect your eyes from ultraviolet (UV) rays that have harmful effects on the eyelids, cornea, lens, and retina and experts believe that they should be worn year-round.

Importance Sunscreens without sunglasses don't really serve the purpose

Wearing sunglasses is as important as applying sunscreen to your skin. We know why sunscreen is important—it prevents the damaging effects caused by UV rays on the skin. Sunglasses have a similar function. Regularly exposing your eyes to direct sunlight can cause long-lasting damages, which are usually cumulative, and diseases such as photokeratitis, pinguecula, and pterygium. And, wearing a pair of sunglasses prevents these.

Climate Sunglasses are not just for the summer sun

While it's a habit to stack away our coolers when winter sets in, sunglasses have no specific season. Experts say whether it's summer or winter, rainy, snowy, or a cloudy day, our eyes are always subjected to ultraviolet exposure. They're exposed to direct sunlight and light reflected from the water, when near a water body. Sunglasses have an important role in all these times.

Cost The cost of the sunglasses doesn't really matter

It's human nature to spend a bomb for any item and to consider it superior to its counterparts. But this concept doesn't go well with our dear sunnies. Cheap or expensive, sunglasses are meant to protect the eyes and UV protection is the only factor that really matters. The cost spikes up with additional factors such as polarization, tint, titanium frames, etc.

Polarized glasses What are polarized glasses? When to invest in one?

Polarized glasses are good for those who spend a lot of time doing outdoor activities. They help with better vision by reducing glare. However, the darkened lens dims vision in low-light situations and isn't always the best choice when it comes to driving. If you find polarized glasses uncomfortable, opt for glasses that simply have an anti-reflective coating or sunglasses that offer photochromic lenses.

Frames John Lennon glasses are for style and not for protection