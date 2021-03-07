Sugarcane juice is obtained from the sugarcane plant and is a refreshing drink that is usually served with a dash of lemon and ginger. The juice has high sugar content and is served as a cooling beverage, especially in summers. You can easily mistake that sugarcane juice is just another sugary beverage, but in reality, it comes with a host of health benefits.

Diuretic Diuretic in nature and keeps away urinary tract infection

This juice is a popular diuretic and helps in maintaining overall kidney health. Regular consumption of sugarcane juice helps in preventing urinary tract infections, kidney stones, and ensures the proper functioning of the kidneys. If you drink sugarcane juice at the onset of urinary infection, i.e., when you experience a burning sensation, it relieves the pain and helps prevent the symptoms from elevating.

Liver health Boosts liver health and aids in the treatment of jaundice

Jaundice occurs due to poor functioning of the liver and as a result, a person will have an elevated level of bilirubin (a yellowish substance in your blood). Sugarcane juice deeply cleanses and detoxifies the body, and so the bilirubin levels reduce and this helps in boosting liver function. Also, a glass of this juice with lemon aids in a quick recovery from jaundice.

Laxative Has laxative properties and improves bowel movement

The rich fiber content of sugarcane juice accompanied by its high potassium concentration makes it an excellent laxative. Sugarcane is rich in manganese, magnesium, and calcium, and its alkaline nature helps reduce the symptoms of acidity and relieve the stomach burns that usually accompany acidity. However, if consumed excessively, sugarcane juice can actually cause an upset stomach, insomnia, dizziness, headaches, and weight loss.

Alkaline Is alkaline in nature and reduces the risk of cancer