5 tips to make your long train journeys enjoyable

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Nov 24, 2021, 05:49 pm

Some tips to enjoy traveling on a train

Many of us avoid traveling by train because of the duration and also because the outside scenery may get boring after a while. But speaking from personal experience, it is as good as hanging out with friends over a Netflix date. The long journey can be made pleasurable if you have the necessary things with you. Confused? Read on for tips.

Socializing could be pretty interesting on a train journey

One of the things you can do is socialize. A train journey can be fun as you come across people from different cultures, backgrounds, various experiences that you might have never heard of, which could be pretty interesting. Even if the person sitting next to you is not your age, striking up a conversation with them can turn into a lifelong memory.

Try playing games like chess, ludo, Truth or Dare

If you are traveling with friends, board games can be the best option to keep yourself busy and entertained while journeying on a train. Ludo, chess, and playing cards can never get boring. Perhaps, Truth or Dare can keep up the excitement level up?

Listen to music or podcasts of your choice

Music and podcasts are great ways of making time fly. If you have been busy working, this is the time to relax by listening to some songs of your taste during your train journey. From experts giving tips for losing weight to evaluating the latest cricket match or football games or how to bake a cake- you can find podcasts on everything these days.

Watch a movie or web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime

Another thing you can do while traveling on a train is watching a movie or series on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime or Disney+ Hotstar. From the American sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S to Money Heist and Squid Game, you can watch any latest web series or new movies while journeying. So, don't forget to carry your laptop/tablet to keep yourself busy on the train.

Grab some tasty food items at platforms

Lastly, don't forget to enjoy the snacks served on trains. You can also get down at stations where the train halts, but be quick. From healthy mixed sprouts to tasty chaat, you can grab those soul-satisfying foods from major platforms, which will not only fill your cravings but also give you the vibe of that particular place. Happy journey!