5 skincare mistakes you should avoid in your 20s

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Oct 21, 2021, 06:31 pm

Experts have pointed out some common skin mistakes we make

Your skincare should be a ritual, not a routine. And, while you make efforts to keep your skin healthy, you need to be careful about the mistakes you can inadvertently make. Experts have pointed out some common mistakes people make - from not removing makeup properly to not applying enough sunscreen. Let us know more about such mistakes.

Makeup removal

Hitting the sack with your makeup on

After coming back from a party, all we want to do is to hit the sack right away. But guess what, sleeping with your makeup on is really bad for your skin. It can lead your skin to break out, make your complexion appear dull, and if you have acne, the condition can get even worse. At times, you may even develop a rash.

Moisturizer

Skipping your moisturizer is a pretty common mistake

Moisturizer provides a layer of protection to your skin and if you are in your 20s, your skin needs to stay moisturized at all times to keep it healthy in the future. If you skip applying a moisturizer, your skin might feel itchy, or it might aggravate your acne if you have it. You may even develop wrinkles sooner for this one mistake.

DIYs

Trying too many treatments at once is a bad idea

At times, we get excited to try some DIYs on our skin, which is not advisable as they can sometimes damage your skin. It is always recommended to try products that are made and tested in laboratories. Certain ingredients like lemon juice and cinnamon can be harmful to some skin types. It's better to stick to a simple and basic skincare routine.

Other mistakes

Not applying enough sunscreen; skipping toners

Further, sunscreen is one of the most essential parts of skincare. It needs to be applied to all the areas that are exposed to the sun. Many people don't bother to reapply sunscreen at regular intervals, and that can lead to damage. Additionally, toners balance the pH of the skin and make the skin absorption-ready for other products that we apply to our faces.