The aloe vera plant is considered the holy grail of skincare and has widely been used in the skincare and beauty industries for decades. Aloe vera gel can be easily scooped from the leaf and readily used at home to address a host of skin issues. Here, we explore the various ways that aloe vera gel can be used on the skin.

Wound

Aids in faster wound healing

Aloe vera gel is an effective quick relief when it comes to wounds and abrasions. Applying the gel to minor paper cuts also helps in relieving the painful sensation. To treat a minor wound, wash it with soap and water and let the area dry well. Apply the aloe vera gel to the wound and cover it with a bandage. Repeat, if required.

Face wash

It is an effective face wash and face toner

Aloe vera gel can be used as a mild face wash, and it is guaranteed to leave your skin soft and moisturized. Wash your face and dab on some aloe vera gel. Massage for two-three minutes. Rinse well. Next, spray some aloe vera toner on the face. You can make one by mixing one part of gel with two parts of water.

Skin

Good for both dry and oily skin

Aloe vera gel works well on both dry and oily skin and is an excellent moisturizer for both the skin types. If you have an oily skin, applying a thin layer of aloe vera before bedtime and leaving it overnight can help remove excess oil. For dry skin, apply the aloe vera gel immediately after the shower to lock it along with the moisture.

Face mask

Aloe vera face masks will reduce your chances of acne

Aloe vera has antimicrobial properties, and applying the gel to acne can help fight acne-causing bacteria. You can also make a face mask with anti-acne ingredients like honey and cinnamon. Mix two tablespoons of honey, one tablespoon of aloe vera gel, and a pinch of cinnamon powder. Apply the paste to your face for 10 minutes. Do this twice a week for best results.