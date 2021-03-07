-
#HealthBytes: Here's why green almonds are good for you
Green almonds are nothing but raw nuts (almonds) that are soft and delicately nutty.
Though they are initially soft, they become firmer in texture and the grape-like texture of green almonds turns milky opaque as the season progresses.
While regular almonds are known for their health benefits, recent studies prove that green almonds come with their own share of health benefits as well.
pH levels
These nuts help in balancing pH levels of our body
Our bodies sometimes tend to turn acidic due to the secretion of gastric and intestinal juices.
This can lead to a number of health issues like osteoporosis, loss of energy, poor immunity, etc.
Green almonds are an excellent remedy when it comes to this because they contain alkaline proteins that work to neutralize the effect of acidic secretions in the body.
Brain
Rich source of L-carnitine and riboflavin, which nourish brain cells
Green almonds are a rich source of L-carnitine and riboflavin, both of which nourish the brain cells and a healthy serving of this healthy goodness to your diet will enhance the functioning of the brain.
Moreover, L-carnitine prevents age-related mental decline and improves markers of learning in young adults.
Also, studies prove that riboflavin prevents the damage caused by free radicals on brain cells.
Skin
Vitamin E in it good for skin, prevents aging symptoms
Ample intake of vitamin E-rich foods is crucial for good skin health.
Green almonds contain this vitamin and regularly consuming those may prevent aging symptoms like wrinkles, fine lines, etc.
They are also a natural detoxifier and help cure several skin problems like acne, pimple, blackheads, etc.
Massaging your face with green almond oil is also a good way to pamper your skin.
Hair
Iron, zinc, vitamin-E aid in healthy hair growth, add shine
These nuts are loaded with essential minerals that nourish the hair follicles and prevent hair fall.
The vitamin E, iron, and zinc present in the almonds help in the growth of string and thicker tresses.
They also increase the blood flow to the scalp and adds shine and luster to the hair locks.
Apply green almond oil to the scalp regularly for visible results.