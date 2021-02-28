Regularly washing our hands and using sanitizers is more so important now than ever. But hand washes and alcohol-based sanitizers that are harsh on the virus can be equally rough on that soft skin of our hands, making them parched and prone to cracking. You should of course continue cleaning and sanitizing your hands but follow these ways to keep them soft and supple.

Scrub Exfoliate hands with a lemon and sugar scrub

Lemon helps remove any discoloration and tan caused by sun exposure and sugar is a natural exfoliant. Make a hand mask with two tablespoons of sugar, the juice of one lemon, and a few drops of olive oil. The consistency should be thick. Massage this scrub onto both sides of your hands. Wash off with cold water to remove dead skin and then moisturize.

Hand mask Apply avocado, yogurt, and honey hand mask

Avocado, one of the world's healthiest fruits, helps nourish dry skin while yogurt and honey help in hydrating it. Blend one avocado with 2 tablespoons of honey, 2 tablespoons of yogurt, and one tablespoon of olive oil. Apply this mask to both hands and leave it on till dry. Wash it off with lukewarm water. Your hands will instantly feel softer and well hydrated.

Coconut oil Simply applying coconut oil to hands will leave them softer

If you are too lazy for scrubs and masks but want to fix your dry hands, worry not because this kitchen ingredient is a quick fix and will give you immediate results. Take two teaspoons of coconut oil and gently massage it on both hands. Wipe off the extra oil after five minutes. Your hands will be silky and smooth within no time.

Hand cream Apply a hand cream regularly to prevent cracks