Stepping into the gym can be unnerving if you don't know what needs to be done, the rules to follow, or whom to ask about these specifics. But guess what? Minding your own business and practicing basic manners are all that's required while working out in the gym. To help you get a better idea, here are a few basics to keep in mind.

#1 Read the set of dos and don'ts before getting started

Though it sounds simple, this is something most people tend to overlook. Every gym will have a set of dos and don'ts that are pinned up at the entrance or near the locker room. Though a few basic rules are universal, certain others may vary from one gym to another. Go through them and ask a staff member if you aren't clear with them.

#2 Clean and wipe your equipment after using it

Nobody wants to use smelly equipment. This means it is important to wipe the sweat off the equipment and leave it as clean as to how you found it. After lifting weights or using any other machine, wipe out the surfaces that your skin has touched. You can always spray disinfectant or use wipes that are available at the gym to clean the surface.

#3 Do not block an equipment when not using it

Machines are not for resting and be sure not to sit on them or crowd around one with your friends while not using them. If you need to catch a breath or rest in between look for a designated resting space or a chair. Also, never drag away dumbbells or weights to other stations. Use them and leave them in their own place.

#4 Give advice only when asked, never tease others

Do not be one of those nosy people who go around giving others advice and pinpointing their mistakes. A gym instructor is there for a reason. It might be tempting to correct a newbie or worse, mock at their lack of awareness, but this rule has more to do with common sense than the gym, and hence should be followed at all times.

#5 Keep phones in silent mode, click selfies without disturbing others