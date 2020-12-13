-
13 Dec 2020
Dangerous beauty trends that you should definitely avoid
Written byRashi Bhattacharyya
Lifestyle
-
Given our increasing dependency on the Internet, it has become like a knowledge trove and our ultimate guide.
We follow every word written on it, including various trends, styles, etc.
Well, this compulsion to follow trends can be harmful, especially when it comes to beauty tips.
So today, we're going to spill the tea about some beauty trends that you should stay away from.
-
-
Botox
Number 1: Botox treatment at home without any expert supervision
-
Botox treatments are for reducing the appearance of wrinkles to make the face look more youthful. And, it is completely up to you whether you want this or not.
But nowadays, people are administering botox therapy on themselves at home without the supervision of an expert, which can lead to serious side effects in the future.
So, consult a cosmetic doctor for these treatments.
-
Blackheads
Number 2: Using glue to peel off blackheads
-
People have to deal with blackheads, the annoying black microdots, on their faces from time to time.
While figuring out the DIY ways for removing blackheads, some genius thought, "You know what? Let's use glue!" Well, please don't.
Glue is not made for your face and can irritate your skin.
Plus, if it enters your eyes by mistake, good luck getting that out!
-
Deodorant
Number 3: Alternatively using deodorant as a primer
-
Whoever started this trend, what were you thinking?
Your deodorant is formulated to minimize sweat under your armpits throughout the day, not on your face!
This practice can lead to clogged pores, which could result in blackheads, acne, and other persistent skin issues.
Plus, as you know, deodorant contains fragrances that could irritate and inflame the sensitive skin on your face.
-
Lash Lifts
Number 4: Lash lifts at home using a DIY kit
-
The trend of lash lifting using DIY kits has come from the collaborations of brands and influencers.
It's great that they want you to learn a professional skill. But, at the same time, this is dangerous.
You should never attempt to perm or tint your own lashes at home because there is a big chance you might accidentally get the formula in your eyes.