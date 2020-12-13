Given our increasing dependency on the Internet, it has become like a knowledge trove and our ultimate guide. We follow every word written on it, including various trends, styles, etc. Well, this compulsion to follow trends can be harmful, especially when it comes to beauty tips. So today, we're going to spill the tea about some beauty trends that you should stay away from.

Botox Number 1: Botox treatment at home without any expert supervision

Botox treatments are for reducing the appearance of wrinkles to make the face look more youthful. And, it is completely up to you whether you want this or not. But nowadays, people are administering botox therapy on themselves at home without the supervision of an expert, which can lead to serious side effects in the future. So, consult a cosmetic doctor for these treatments.

Blackheads Number 2: Using glue to peel off blackheads

People have to deal with blackheads, the annoying black microdots, on their faces from time to time. While figuring out the DIY ways for removing blackheads, some genius thought, "You know what? Let's use glue!" Well, please don't. Glue is not made for your face and can irritate your skin. Plus, if it enters your eyes by mistake, good luck getting that out!

Deodorant Number 3: Alternatively using deodorant as a primer

Whoever started this trend, what were you thinking? Your deodorant is formulated to minimize sweat under your armpits throughout the day, not on your face! This practice can lead to clogged pores, which could result in blackheads, acne, and other persistent skin issues. Plus, as you know, deodorant contains fragrances that could irritate and inflame the sensitive skin on your face.

Lash Lifts Number 4: Lash lifts at home using a DIY kit