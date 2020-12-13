This year started with a nightmare, which caused unprecedented mayhem and due to this, many of us had to cancel our travel plans. Unforgivable! Fortunately, with some vaccines showing incredible success rates, you can start planning a vacation in a post-COVID world. While international destinations remain attractive, there are many underrated and spectacular spots in our very own country that deserve more attention.

Mandu Mandu: In Madhya Pradesh, dotted with noted heritage sites

Situated in Madhya Pradesh, the city of Mandu is full of beautiful Afghan architecture and some impressive baobab trees. The area is dotted with numerous UNESCO World Heritage Sites including palaces, tombs, monuments, and mosques. One place you should definitely visit here is the Jahaz Mahal, which floats over twin lakes. As the name suggests, the palace looks like a ship.

Tripura Unakoti: Known for marvelous rock carvings, murals, waterfalls

Tripura is an underrated state when it comes to tourism. But there are places in the state that deserve so much more. A prime tourist spot in Tripura is Unakoti, which is known for its marvelous rock carvings, murals, and waterfalls. Visitors can hike and trek in the area. Unakoti is important for India's heritage as it muses spiritual anecdotes from Hindu Mythology.

Wayanad A winter destination in Kerala, Wayanad is for nature lovers

Surrounded by the Western Ghats, Wayanad is a winter destination in Kerala. Although southern India is known for Coorg, Munnar, Ooty, and other hill stations, Wayanad should not be forgotten. This place is clean, pristine, and has everything for a nature lover. Along with wildlife, plantation, and a natural ambiance, Wayanad also features forests that are around 3000 years old.

Manipur Keibul Lamjao is the world's only floating park

Keibul Lamjao in the Bishnupur district of Manipur is the world's only floating park, and it floats on Loktak Lake. Sprawling over an area of 40sqkm, this park has a unique and rare fauna that also includes the endangered deer subspecies, Sangai. Despite being so unique, this place is hidden, so much so that only a few people have heard about this enticing travel destination.

Himachal Pradesh Tirthan Valley: Place for all, visit in warmer months