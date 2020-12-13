-
13 Dec 2020
How to protect yourself from air pollution during winters
Written byRashi Bhattacharyya
Winter is the time for warm blankets and fuzzy sweaters. However, one more thing that is attached to this season is the bad air pollution levels.
Every year, during the cold season, we tend to remain ignorant about air pollution.
But, this year we need to be more careful because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The following tips may protect you from this problem.
Immunity
Boost your immunity with foods rich in vitamin C, magnesium
Since prevention is better than cure, prepare your body for fighting the toxins that may enter your body.
This means that you will need a strong immune system.
To improve your immunity, ensure that you eat food items that are rich in vitamin C, magnesium, and omega-3 fatty acids.
For example, lemons, oranges, garlic, yogurt, spinach, turmeric, almonds, and ginger are great immunity boosters.
Outdoor
Restrict your outdoor activities as much as you can
Try to restrict your activities outdoors as much as possible because, during the cold season, the air is filled with toxic pollutants.
Considering that we are accustomed to staying inside due to the lockdown, this crucial step should be relatively easy to follow.
Don't go for a walk in the smog. Don't exercise in the open, especially when it's early in the morning.
Mask
Cover your nose and mouth with a mask
Over the last few years, people have been using face masks to protect themselves from air pollution - before COVID-19 made them an absolute necessity.
So, to avoid any kind of infection from the pollution or the virus, cover your nose and mouth whenever you step outside your house.
Masks are your saviors now.
Additionally, use earmuffs or mufflers to protect your ears.
Air purifiers
Use air purifiers to create breathable environment in your house
To create a breathable environment in your house, get an air purifier.
This will not only purify the air inside your house but also aid your breathing.
Since you can't stop the primary causes of air pollution, this step will ensure that your family breathes good air.
Remember, impure air is not only harmful to your lungs, but it affects your brain as well.