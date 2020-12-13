Aloe vera is extremely beneficial for your hair. It promotes hair growth, fixes damaged hair, effectively removes dandruff, keeps the hair shiny, and tames frizzy hair. Additionally, it also prevents scalp infections with its antibacterial properties. While aloe vera is found in many hair products, here are some DIY hair mask recipes that pack the benefits of this plant.

Frizzy hair Aloe vera, coconut oil, and honey mask for frizzy hair

Take three tablespoons of coconut oil, four tablespoons of aloe vera, and two tablespoons of honey in a bowl, and blend them together. Then, massage your hair and scalp with this mixture. Proceed to tie your hair and cover it with a warm towel. Let this sit for an hour before you wash it off. This conditioning mask will fix your frizzy hair.

Hydrating mask Aloe vera, honey, and banana hydrating mask for dry hair

For this mask, you will need one ripe banana, one tablespoon of honey, and two tablespoons of aloe gel. Blend these ingredients till you get a smooth paste. Apply this mixture to your hair and keep it on for 30 minutes before rinsing it off. If your hair is dehydrated and looks dry, this super-hydrating hair mask can fix it right at home.

Hair growth Aloe vera and fenugreek mask for hair growth

Soak a cup of fenugreek seeds in water overnight and grind them to a paste in the morning. Add two tablespoons of aloe vera gel to this paste and mix. Apply this mask to your hair and scalp and leave it on for an hour. Then, wash it off with a mild shampoo. This mask promotes hair growth and prevents hair loss, too.

Shiny hair Aloe vera, yogurt, honey, and olive oil mask for shine

Mix three teaspoons of aloe vera gel with two teaspoons of yogurt, one teaspoon of honey, and one teaspoon of olive oil. Use this mixture to massage your hair and scalp, and let it stay for half an hour before washing your hair. This mask brings a natural shine to your hair. Additionally, it may help in dandruff removal as well.

Anti-dandruff Aloe vera and apple cider vinegar mask for dandruff removal