Jumping rope, more commonly known as skipping, is one of the most effective home exercises. Plus, it is convenient, inexpensive, easy, and super fun. All you need is an 8-10 feet long rope, some space to jump conveniently, spare 30-45 minutes, and voila! you have a great cardio workout. Read on to find out the many benefits associated with this simple exercise.

Calories Skipping some dedicated 10-15 minutes is the way to go

If you are looking for an easy yet effective way of burning extra calories, skipping is the way to go. Studies have observed that some dedicated 10-15 minutes of jumping rope with high intensity can be considered equivalent to running an 8-minute mile. This activity can achieve a burn rate of up to 1,300 calories per hour, with about 0.1 calories consumed per jump.

Coordination It can improve the coordination between your body and brain

Jumping rope can improve your body-brain coordination. While skipping, you will notice that whether or not you are paying attention to your feet, your brain is aware of what your feet are doing. Regular practice of this exercise makes you lighter on your feet, which is why it is an essential part of the training regimes that are focused on sports like boxing.

Stamina Known to be extremely effective in improving endurance and balance

As we have mentioned before, adding skipping to your exercise routine can improve your coordination and strength. Additionally, it is great for increasing your stamina too. Skipping is known to be extremely effective in improving endurance and balance in young athletes. Regular skipping can also reduce your fatigue after a long day at work.

Muscles It works on biceps, triceps, shoulders, calves, thighs, and glutes