When you have dry skin, hydrating it from the outside is not enough. While moisturizers can help in preventing the condition, they can't keep the skin soft, supple, and hydrated for a very long time. Therefore, along with moisturizing, you need to look into your diet. Here are the food items that you need to add to your diet, and ones you should avoid.

Avocados A regular intake of avocados can keep the skin supple

Avocado contains vitamins A, C, E, and K, along with omega-3 fatty acids, and folate. All these nutrients can help your skin from the inside and keep it supple by repairing your skin tissues and hydrating the skin cells. Apart from consuming it regularly by say adding it to your salad, you can also use avocado-based homemade face/body packs.

Green veggies Green vegetables are loaded with skin-friendly nutrients

Green vegetables are essential for our health. It is little wonder then that they are great for our skin. Vegetables like cabbage, broccoli, spinach, and kale contain calcium, magnesium, iron, vitamin A, B, C, and K, and other skin-friendly nutrients. Consumption of these veggies helps your body to self-regulate. For example, kale is loaded with antioxidants and other nutrients that improve overall skin texture.

Nuts & seeds Consume nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are also loaded with the aforementioned nutrients, antioxidants, and fatty acids like omega-3 and 6, which are all essential for your skin. Just a handful of nuts and seeds (like almonds and walnuts) daily can be extremely beneficial for your skin because the nutrients in them repair skin cell damage and accelerate the process of skin regeneration.

Sweet potatoes Sweet potatoes can soothe your skin from within

Sweet potatoes are super healthy for the skin. Packed with skin-friendly nutrients like phosphorus, biotin, potassium, copper, carotenoids, vitamin A, B1, B2, B3, B6, and fiber, sweet potatoes can effectively hydrate and soothe your skin from the inside. This vegetable also has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help in flushing out the toxins from the body to prevent skin problems.

Prevention Foods and beverages to avoid