Fuller's Earth, better known as multani mitti in India, is an essential part of many DIY face packs. This potent healing clay has active ingredients that help in removing impurities like excess sebum, sweat, oil, and dirt from the face. Multani mitti is often combined with other ingredients before it is applied to the face. Here are some common face pack combinations.

#1 Multani mitti-honey face pack: Use this once a week

For this face pack, you will need one tablespoon of multani mitti and one teaspoon of raw honey. Mix these ingredients to make a smooth paste. Then, massage a small quantity of it on your face in circular motions. Let the pack dry for 15 minutes before rinsing it with cool water. Moisturize your face after that. You can use this once a week.

#2 Multani mitti, tomato, lime juice, milk, and honey face pack

For this pack, you will need one tablespoon of multani mitti, one teaspoon of tomato juice, one teaspoon of lime juice, one teaspoon of milk, and one teaspoon of honey. Mix all these ingredients to get a smooth face pack. Then, apply it to your face and keep it on for 15 minutes. Wash it off with cold water. Do this twice a week.

#3 Multani mitti, sandalwood powder, and milk face pack

To prepare this pack, you will need one tablespoon of multani mitti, one tablespoon of sandalwood powder, and one teaspoon of raw milk. Mix sandalwood powder and multani mitti with a few drops of milk. Apply the mixture over your face and keep it on for 20 minutes. Then, rinse it off with water. You can do it twice a week.

#4 Multani mitti and papaya face pack: Add some honey too

For this pack, you will need a tablespoon of multani mitti, a cup full of ripe papaya cubes, and water. Mash the papaya cubes and mix them with multani mitti. Add some water till the mixture becomes smooth. You can add some honey as well. Apply this pack to cleansed skin and rinse with water after 15-20 minutes. Do this twice a week.

#5 Multani mitti-yogurt face pack: Apply this to cleansed face