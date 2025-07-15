Presenting the top-five lowest all-out totals in Test cricket

In a shocking turn of events, West Indies have set an unwanted record by registering the second-lowest score in Test history. The team was bundled out for a mere 27 runs in their fourth innings against Australia at Sabina Park, Jamaica. These rare events leave fans baffled and create unwanted records in the history books. On this note, let's look at the lowest totals in Test cricket history.

#5 South Africa - 35 vs ENG, Cape Town, 1899 During England's tour of South Africa in 1899, the hosts were bowled out for just 35 runs in the fourth innings while chasing 246 in Cape Town. England bowlers Schofield Haigh and Albert Trott took full advantage of the conditions to claim six and four wickets, respectively. Albert Powell (11) was the only Proteas bowler to enter double digits that day.

#4 South Africa - 30 vs ENG, Birmingham, 1924 In 1924, South Africa faced another embarrassing defeat when they were bowled out for just 30 runs in the second innings of the Birmingham Test against England Maurice Tate and Arthur Gilligan shared all 10 wickets, not giving any respite to the batters. Opener Herbie Taylor (7) was SA's highest scorer. The host team, which had earlier scored a mammoth 438 runs in their first innings, eventually won by an innings and 18 runs.

#3 South Africa - 30 vs ENG, Gqeberha, 1896 South Africa own the third place on this list as well, having been bowled out for a mere 30 runs while chasing a steep 319-run target against England in Gqeberha (then Port Elizabeth). George Lohmann's incredible bowling figures of eight wickets for just seven runs made it one of the most remarkable collapses in history. Robert Poore (10) was the only one to score more than five for SA.

#2 West Indies - 27 vs AUS, Kingston, 2025 WI's 27/10 in the aforementioned Kingston game against Australia is second on this unwanted list. This was a Day-Night Test. Australia's pace attack wreaked havoc on their batting line-up, with Mitchell Starc taking a five-wicket haul in his first 15 balls of the final innings. He ended up with 6/9 in 7.3 overs as Scott Boland's hat-trick also tormented the hosts. Justin Greaves (11) entered double digits for WI.