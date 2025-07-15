Ravindra Jadeja completes this double in international cricket: Details

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has joined an elite club in international cricket, becoming the fourth player globally to complete the double of 7,000 runs and 600 wickets across formats. He is only the second Indian after Kapil Dev to reach this milestone. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and South Africa's Shaun Pollock are the other two players with this double. Jadeja accomplished this feat en route to a fourth-innings fifty in the third Test against England at Lord's.

Career achievements Jadeja and Kapil Dev's all-round numbers As per ESPNcricinfo, Jadeja has raced to 7,018 international runs across 302 innings at an average of 33.41, with four centuries and 39 fifties to his name. He has also taken a staggering 611 wickets at a bowling average of 29.33, including an impressive 17 five-wicket hauls. Kapil Dev, India's greatest all-rounder, ended his career with 9,031 runs and 687 wickets in 356 international matches.

Top players Shakib, Pollock and their all-rounder numbers Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan tops the list with a stunning 14,730 runs and 712 wickets in 447 matches. South Africa's Shaun Pollock played 423 matches to score 7,386 runs and take an impressive 829 wickets. These statistics highlight the incredible achievements of these cricketers in international cricket.

Stats Decoding Jadeja's international numbers Jadeja has truly been India's three-dimensional player across formats. His astute bowling, attacking batting, and acrobatic fielding has won India several matches. The southpaw owns 326 wickets at 24.93 and 3,697 runs at 36.97 in Test cricket. He retired from T20I cricket after recording 54 wickets at 29.85 and 515 runs at 21.45. In ODIs, he owns 231 wickets at 35.41 and 2,806 runs at 32.62.