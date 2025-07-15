US Supreme Court allows Trump to resume dismantling Education Department 

The United States Supreme Court has allowed President Donald Trump to continue his plan of dismantling the Department of Education. The decision was made in a brief, unsigned order that lifted a federal judge's ruling reinstating nearly 1,400 employees who were laid off. The court's conservative majority granted an emergency request from Trump's administration, allowing it to proceed with its plans while legal challenges continue in lower courts.

Legal battles Lawsuits argue cuts violate federal law Trump's plan to dismantle the Department of Education has been challenged in two lawsuits. The lawsuits are backed by 21 Democratic attorneys general, school districts, and unions. They argue that Trump's actions could hinder the department's core functions, such as administering college loans and enforcing civil rights in schools. Federal law prohibits the department from controlling school operations, which are under state and local governments' jurisdiction.

Administration's stance Plan to close department and mass firings In March, Trump announced plans to close the department, saying it was time to return education control to states. He signed an executive order directing the transfer of certain functions and assets of the department. US District Judge Myong Joun in Boston ruled in May that these mass firings would "likely cripple the department." The First Circuit Court of Appeals upheld this ruling before Trump's administration appealed to the Supreme Court.