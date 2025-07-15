US Supreme Court allows Trump to resume dismantling Education Department
What's the story
The United States Supreme Court has allowed President Donald Trump to continue his plan of dismantling the Department of Education. The decision was made in a brief, unsigned order that lifted a federal judge's ruling reinstating nearly 1,400 employees who were laid off. The court's conservative majority granted an emergency request from Trump's administration, allowing it to proceed with its plans while legal challenges continue in lower courts.
Legal battles
Lawsuits argue cuts violate federal law
Trump's plan to dismantle the Department of Education has been challenged in two lawsuits. The lawsuits are backed by 21 Democratic attorneys general, school districts, and unions. They argue that Trump's actions could hinder the department's core functions, such as administering college loans and enforcing civil rights in schools. Federal law prohibits the department from controlling school operations, which are under state and local governments' jurisdiction.
Administration's stance
Plan to close department and mass firings
In March, Trump announced plans to close the department, saying it was time to return education control to states. He signed an executive order directing the transfer of certain functions and assets of the department. US District Judge Myong Joun in Boston ruled in May that these mass firings would "likely cripple the department." The First Circuit Court of Appeals upheld this ruling before Trump's administration appealed to the Supreme Court.
Official defense
Education Secretary defends Trump's authority; justices dissent
Education Secretary Linda McMahon has defended Trump's authority to make staffing decisions, saying he has the ultimate authority over federal agencies. She said Trump's actions were within his rights as head of the executive branch. However, Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented from the decision, calling it "indefensible." The department's primary roles include administering college loans, tracking student achievement, and enforcing civil rights. It gives federal funds to low-income schools and kids with disabilities.