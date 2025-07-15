NYC, New Jersey hit by severe flash floods; emergency declared  

Torrential rains have hit the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States , causing flash flooding in New York City and northern New Jersey. The National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings for all five boroughs of NYC, with over an inch of rain falling on parts of Staten Island and Manhattan by early evening. More rainfall is expected overnight.

Safety measures NYC Emergency Management advises residents to evacuate In light of the severe weather conditions, New York City Emergency Management has advised residents living in basement flats to be ready for quick evacuations. They recommended keeping a phone, torch, and Go Bag handy and being prepared to move to higher ground. The Chelsea neighborhood in Manhattan recorded 1.47 inches of rain by 7:30pm, while Staten Island received 1.67 inches, according to city emergency updates.

State response New Jersey governor declares state of emergency In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency due to flash flooding and heavy rainfall. He advised residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Metuchen Mayor Jonathan Busch said police were rescuing motorists stranded in floodwaters and taking them to the borough's high school for shelter. "Much of the borough is experiencing significant flooding," he said, urging residents to stay off the roads.